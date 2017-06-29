Photos: Former Man Utd stars take metro to 5-a-side game
If you happened to be in this particular Hong Kong metro carriage today and you happened to be a Manchester United fan, then it is safe to say you hit the jackpot.
That’s because one of the most star-studded 5-a-side teams ever assembled was also on the train.
Class of ’92 members Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt were on their way to a veterans’ 5-a-side game during a promotional tour of the Far East.
In Hong Kong. Group of lads on the metro going to play their first game in a veterans' 5-a-side league. pic.twitter.com/CYctZOILYy
— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) June 29, 2017