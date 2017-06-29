 Skip to main content

Photos: Former Man Utd stars take metro to 5-a-side game

If you happened to be in this particular Hong Kong metro carriage today and you happened to be a Manchester United fan, then it is safe to say you hit the jackpot.

That’s because one of the most star-studded 5-a-side teams ever assembled was also on the train.

Class of ’92 members Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt were on their way to a veterans’ 5-a-side game during a promotional tour of the Far East.

