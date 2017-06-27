Photos: Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard on holiday in Miami

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been pretty much inseparable ever since Rashford burst onto the scene the season before last.

After a long season together for club and country, you might have thought the pair would be ready for a short break from each other before reporting to Carrington for pre-season training at the start of July.

Not a chance. Instead Rashford and Lingard have headed to the USA together for a holiday.

Lingard posted a couple of photos to Twitter showing him and Rashford posing in a pool in Miami, Florida.

They will be back in the States soon after their holiday is over for United’s pre-season tour.