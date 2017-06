Photos: Paul Pogba unveils new hairdo

J'arriive 🇨🇳 @adidasfootball #heretocreate #pogchina A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his new hairstyle via his Instagram account.

The France international, aged 24, is in China for a post-season trip and has opted for a hairdo inspired by the country for his visit.

The top of Pogba’s head features a red and black colour scheme to match a Far Eastern fan.

He appears to have had a pattern or possibly some Chinese letters shaved into the back of his head.