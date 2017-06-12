Photos: Spurs stars in England training

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been taking part in England training in France today.

The Three Lions face Les Bleus in a friendly tomorrow evening. Before that, manager Gareth Southgate had a final opportunity to work with his players on the training ground.

Among them were a strong Spurs contingent, comprising striker Harry Kane, midfielders Eric Dier and Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and fellow right-back Kieran Trippier, who will be hoping to make his debut.

Here are a selection of photos of the Spurs players taking part in training.