Photos: Spurs stars play golf on holiday
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have not allowed their competitive instincts to switch off entirely during the close-season.
Rather than resting on a beach, members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad have been drawn out onto the golf course for a round or two during their summer break.
Striker Harry Kane and right-back Kyle Walker – holidaying separately, as far as we know – both took to Twitter today to share photos of themselves out on the course.
It is safe to say that nobody was going to miss Walker.
Golf 😍⛳️🏌️☀️ pic.twitter.com/Zk0lxlfxLa
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 26, 2017