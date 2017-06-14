Photos: Victor Lindelof arrives for Man Utd medical

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground to undergo a medical.

United announced over the weekend that they had agreed a deal to sign Lindelof. The 22-year-old centre-back arrived in Manchester this morning to finalise his move.

He had been on international duty with Sweden, who played out a 1-1 draw with Norway in Oslo last night, but is now available to complete the formalities of his transfer.

You can see him arriving at Carrington earlier this morning in the photos above.