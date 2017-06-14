Photos: Victor Lindelof poses in Man Utd shirt

Join us in saying #HejVictor. Welcome to #MUFC, @VictorLindelof! A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Sweden international Victor Lindelof has posed in a Manchester United home kit after completing his transfer to the club.

The former Benfica defender, aged 22, was signed by United this evening.

He immediately donned his new club’s shirt for a photoshoot. You can see pictures of Lindelof wearing the United kit above and below.

United fans will next see their new signing in the jersey when he joins his new team-mates for a pre-season tour of the USA in July.