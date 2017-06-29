PSG look to pip Chelsea to Alex Sandro signing

Paris Saint-Germain will challenge Chelsea for the signing of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazil international looked set to join the Blues after being earmarked as a top transfer target by head coach Antonio Conte. Reports in Italy indicated that Chelsea and Juve looked set to agree £61.5m fee, but that has not yet happened.

But PSG are launching a last-gasp attempt to hijack the deal. Their interest means Juve are unlikely to drop their asking price, so Chelsea will probably have to bite the bullet and pay the full £61.5m if they want to bring the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Sandro would compete with Spaniard Marcos Alonso for the left wing-back spot in Conte’s starting XI for the 2017/18 season.

He joined Juve from Portuguese side Porto two years ago. He currently earns £90,000-a-week but will increase his salary significantly if he moves to Chelsea or PSG.