Released Liverpool defender signs for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have signed former Liverpool defender Tom Brewitt on a free transfer.

Brewitt, aged 20, was released by the Reds earlier this month, but has swiftly found a new employer in the form of relegated Boro.

He passed a medical on Tuesday and was confirmed as a Middlesbrough player on Wednesday afternoon.

Brewitt took to social media to share a photo of him putting pen to paper on his contract and heralded the start of the next stage of his career.

He wrote: “Start of a new chapter. Big club, great fans and an exciting manager. Can’t wait to get going.”

The manager in question is Garry Monk, who left Leeds United to take charge at the Riverside Stadium earlier this summer.

With the Teessiders having lost on-loan Arsenal defender Calum Chambers this summer, Brewitt will have the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting spot in the Championship next season, although Boro indicated that he would initially link-up with their under-23 squad.

He has previously spent 10 years on Liverpool’s books and came through the Merseysiders’ youth ranks.