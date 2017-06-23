Roma players send goodbye messages to Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah

June 23, 2017

Roma players have been taking to their social media accounts to bid farewell to their former team-mate Mohamed Salah after his transfer to Liverpool.

With the Italian side’s squad currently scattered around the globe on international duty and holiday, there was no opportunity to say goodbye in person before Salah’s £35m move to Anfield.

So the likes of Kevin Strootman, Antonio Rudiger and Stephan El Shaarawy instead wrote on Twitter to wish Salah good luck for the future.