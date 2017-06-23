Roma’s farewell tribute to Mohamed Salah after his transfer to Liverpool

Thanks for all the memories @22mosalah – and good luck in the Premier League with Liverpool!
Roma have posted a farewell message and video compilation for winger Mohamed Salah after he completed his transfer to Liverpool.
The Egypt international joined the Reds yesterday evening in a £35m deal. His former club responded by putting together highlights of his finest moments for them.
Salah spent two seasons at the Stadio Olimpico – one on loan, one officially as a Roma player – and scored 34 goals in 83 appearances for the Italian side. It is safe to say he is held in high regard at the club.
