Romelu Lukaku says he has agreed terms with new club, believed to be Chelsea

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku says he has reached an agreement with a new club.

He has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks and the prolific forward now seems confident that a deal is going to go ahead.

Speaking while on international duty with Belgium, Lukaku told Sky Sports : “My agent knows what’s going to happen and I know as well.

“I’m staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

“I’m just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year.”

The rumours are that the club in question is his former club Chelsea, who he left to join the Toffees in a £32m deal in 2014, and that a move to the champions is now on the cards.

Lukaku, aged 24, has scored 87 goals in 166 appearances for Everton, including a season-long loan before his permanent transfer to Goodison Park.

He previously joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011. But he made only 10 appearances and failed to score a single goal for the Blues.