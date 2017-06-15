Ruben Neves linked with Chelsea and Liverpool

Porto midfielder Ruben Neves is a summer transfer target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola .

The report claims the 20-year-old will be the next player off the Primeira Liga production line and says Neves is ready to make his move.

A switch to the Premier League is touted as the most likely option, with champions Chelsea and fellow Champions League qualifiers Liverpool both keen.

The defensive midfielder is comfortable on the ball and has a good range of passing.

He joined Porto as an eight-year-old in 2005. He came through the ranks at the club and has 92 senior appearances to his name over the past three seasons. He has two senior caps for the Portugal national team.

Neves is currently with the Portugal Under-21 side that is about to compete in the European Championships.

Porto have already sold Andre Silva, aged 21, to AC Milan in the current transfer window and are now set to lose another starlet.