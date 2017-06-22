What is Sead Kolasinac’s Arsenal squad number?

Lots of you have asked – here's the answer… This is what @seadk6 will wear on his back in 2017/18 Get it here 👉 https://t.co/gX6Ada7Ucq pic.twitter.com/mMjtngDHFk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 21, 2017

Arsenal have made an announcement on new signing Sead Kolasinac shirt number.

With the Gunners’ 2017/18 home shirt having been unveiled yesterday, many of their fans were hoping to pre-order the jersey with their new left-back’s name and number on the back.

In the wake of that clamour for information, Arsenal’s official Twitter account confirmed that Kolasinac has been handed the number 31 squad number.

The 24-year-old free transfer wore the number 6 shirt at former club Schalke, but that number has been the long-term possession of centre-back Laurent Koscielny.

He takes a jersey number that has previously been worn by fellow left-back Ashley Cole, Chris Kiwomya, Matthew Rose, Stuart Taylor, Jeremie Aladiere, Sebastian Svard, Justin Hoyte, Sol Campbell and Ryo Miyaichi in the Premier League era.

While few Gooners would want to admit it since Cole’s controversial transfer to Chelsea in 2006, if Kolasinac can have a similar impact as his predecessor in the left-back position they will have done an excellent piece of business.