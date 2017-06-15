Spurs confirm forward will undergo surgery tomorrow

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that forward Heung-min Son will undergo surgery tomorrow.

The South Korea international will go under the knife on Friday after suffering a fractured arm in a World Cup qualifier against Qatar earlier this week.

Son, aged 24, needs an operation on his right forearm.

As we told you yesterday , the Spurs star fell awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Qatar’s Mohammed Musa in Doha. He had to be substituted in the 34th minute of his national team’s 3-2 defeat and appeared to be in some discomfort as he left the pitch.

A Spurs statement revealed that further assessment and scans on Son’s arm confirmed that he had sustained a fracture.

The north London club said their medical staff would monitor Son’s recovery ahead of a return to action next season.

His injury will make him a major doubt for the pre-season tour to the USA.

Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia missed six weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken arm last season. A similar period of recovery would see Son back in action at the end of July or start of August.