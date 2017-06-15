Spurs confirm forward will undergo surgery tomorrow

.@TheKoreaHerald: Tottenham's Son Heung-min fractures forearm in Korea's World Cup qualifier https://t.co/JtrS7xH8t7 pic.twitter.com/goK1s7YHzA
— Tottenham Hotspur US (@Spurs_US) June 14, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that forward Heung-min Son will undergo surgery tomorrow.
The South Korea international will go under the knife on Friday after suffering a fractured arm in a World Cup qualifier against Qatar earlier this week.
Son, aged 24, needs an operation on his right forearm.
As we told you yesterday, the Spurs star fell awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Qatar’s Mohammed Musa in Doha. He had to be substituted in the 34th minute of his national team’s 3-2 defeat and appeared to be in some discomfort as he left the pitch.
A Spurs statement revealed that further assessment and scans on Son’s arm confirmed that he had sustained a fracture.
The north London club said their medical staff would monitor Son’s recovery ahead of a return to action next season.
His injury will make him a major doubt for the pre-season tour to the USA.
Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia missed six weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken arm last season. A similar period of recovery would see Son back in action at the end of July or start of August.