Spurs demanding £45m from Man City for Kyle Walker

Tottenham Hotspur are holding out for a £45m fee from Manchester City for right-back Kyle Walker, according to the Daily Star .

The England international has been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in recent months, but Spurs are playing hardball over their valuation. The City hierarchy now have to mull over whether they are prepared to match Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s asking price for the 27-year-old.

City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be desperate to add Walker to his squad. He is overhauling his full-back options this summer. Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and auxiliary full-back Jesus Navas have all been released on free transfers at their end of their contracts.

That leaves Guardiola without a senior right-back on his books at present and Walker is a top target. He is also closing in on a deal to sign his former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves from Juventus, which would help to restore his quota.