Spurs interested in Leicester’s Demarai Gray

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Premier League runners-up have reportedly passed on the opportunity to join the race for Foxes star Riyad Mahrez, but retain an interest in his young team-mate.

Gray, aged 20, is said to be frustrated with his limited opportunities at the King Power Stadium, where he is usually confined to a place on the bench.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is a long-term admirer of the Birmingham City academy product. But the north London club’s recruitment team have been put off by a £22m buy-out clause in Gray’s contract.

Leicester paid £3.5m to sign Gray from Birmingham in January 2016. He signed a four-and-a-half year contract running until June 2020 at that stage.

It remains to be seen whether the England Under-21 international will be convinced to stay with Craig Shakespeare’s side if Mahrez is sold this summer and he is promised more playing time.