Spurs and Liverpool vying for £30m-rated Keita Balde

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of £30m-rated Lazio starlet Keita Balde, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old is also said to be wanted by Everton, with both Merseyside clubs having already having had approached turned down by the Serie A team.

He is in demand after scoring more than a goal in the league last season, finding the net 16 times in 31 appearances, and reportedly stalling over a new contract amid rumours of a transfer to Juventus. The Serie A champions are yet to make an approach though.

Both Spurs and Liverpool are in the market for pace and directness in attack in the current transfer window, and Balde would certainly bring both of those traits to either squad.

Balde was born in Spain and was in Barcelona’s academy ranks before making the switch to Lazio in 2011.

He plays international football for Senegal and has 12 caps to his name to date.