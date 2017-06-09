Spurs release six players

We can confirm the departures of Development Squad players Filip Lesniak, Tom McDermott, Joe Muscatt, Charlie Owens & Zenon Stylianides. pic.twitter.com/Q6FcdmYARm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2017

Second-year academy player Juan Pablo Gonzalez-Velasco has also been released. We wish them all the best for the future. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have released six players.

Development squad players Filip Lesniak, Tom McDermott, Joe Muscatt, Charlie Owens and Zenon Stylianide have all been offloaded, along with academy player Juan Pablo Gonzalez-Velasco.

The biggest name on the list of released players is Lesniak. The 21-year-old Slovakian made his debut in the Premier League game against Leicester City on May 18 and provided an assist to help Harry Kane complete his hat-trick in that game.

He was also taken on the post-season trip to Hong Kong, where he started in the friendly game against local side Kitchee FC.

Until that point, he had been expected to leave the north London club this summer. His end-of-season flourish suggested that he might have forced his way into head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s thoughts, but that situation has proven to be short-lived.