Spurs set to bid £17.5m for Max Meyer

Schalke starlet Max Meyer is a transfer for Tottenham Hotspur, who are ready to make a £17.5m bid, according to The Sun .

The Germany Under-21 international, aged 21, was targeted by Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino last summer. At that stage the north London club were quoted £39m.

But with Meyer entering the final 12 months of his contract, he is now available at less than half-price.

The talented winger is refusing to sign a new deal in Gelsenkirchen and now looks set to move on either this summer or on a free transfer next year.

Spurs had scouts in Poland last weekend of watch Meyer in action against Czech Republic Under-21s at the European Championships. They saw him score the opening goal in a 2-0 win for Germany.

Pochettino is said to be keen to seal the deal for a player who fits his policy of signing young talent.

Meyer insists he is no hurry to leave Schalke, but has publicly confirmed that he will not be extending his contract beyond June 2018.