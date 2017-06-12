Spurs starlets on winning the Under-20 World Cup

What a feeling . CHAMMPIONSSSSSSS!❤⚽️ A post shared by Joshua Onomah (@joshuaonomah) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Tottenham Hotspur’s representatives in the England Under-20 squad that lifted the World Cup yesterday have been giving their reaction to that achievement.

Paul Simpson’s side beat Venezuela 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

Spurs pair Josh Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters both started and played the full 90 minutes in Suwon yesterday.

After the final whistle, both players took to their social media accounts to celebrate becoming world champions.

Here’s what they had to say about their triumph.