Spurs tell Man Utd to pay £50m for Eric Dier

Manchester United have been quoted a fee of £50m after making an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to bring the England international to Old Trafford before the start of the 2017/18 season. He sees him as the long-term successor to veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, who was also signed from Spurs 11 years ago and has just agreed a new one-year extension at United.
The 23-year-old is valued at £50m by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. That is said to be more than United were expecting to pay for Dier.
He signed a new deal with the north London club last September to take his salary to around £70,000-a-week. But he will immediately double that if he makes a move to Old Trafford.
Versatile Dier has been playing most of his football as a defensive midfielder of late, but is also comfortable at centre-back or right-back.