Spurs tell Man Utd to pay £50m for Eric Dier

Manchester United have been quoted a fee of £50m after making an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, according to the Daily Telegraph .

Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to bring the England international to Old Trafford before the start of the 2017/18 season. He sees him as the long-term successor to veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, who was also signed from Spurs 11 years ago and has just agreed a new one-year extension at United.

The 23-year-old is valued at £50m by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. That is said to be more than United were expecting to pay for Dier.

He signed a new deal with the north London club last September to take his salary to around £70,000-a-week. But he will immediately double that if he makes a move to Old Trafford.

Versatile Dier has been playing most of his football as a defensive midfielder of late, but is also comfortable at centre-back or right-back.