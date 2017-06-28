Spurs want Cedric Soares

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, according to the Daily Mirror.

The north Londoners have reportedly joined Juventus and Barcelona in pursuit of the Portugal international.

Soares, aged 25, is said to be earmarked as a potential replacement for current first-choice right-back Kyle Walker, who continues to be linked with a transfer to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are close to finalising the signing of Dani Alves from Juventus, who are looking at Soares to replace the Brazilian veteran.

Barca are apparently considering a move if they fail to land Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.

Soares joined the Saints from Sporting Lisbon for just £4.7m in the summer 2015 transfer window and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

Southampton are said to be desperate to keep hold of him and ready to offer him a new contract, despite Soares having only signed a new four-year contract last August.