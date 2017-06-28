The story of Arsenal’s 2016/17 season in statistics

Last season Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League, which guarantees the team a spot in the Europa League games. It isn’t exactly the end of their rainbow, obviously every fan would like to see their team in the Champions League.

Unfortunately, despite brilliant ending of the season, when they won the last six matches in a row, including victories against Chelsea, Everton, Sunderland, Stoke, Southampton and Manchester United, the fifth place in the table is due to a mid-season slump.

Team stats

Arsenal played 55 games last term, scoring 120 goals (2.18 goals per match), and winning 34 matches. In 58 per cent of their games, both teams scored a goal; 90% ended with at least two goals and 65 per cent with a minimum of three goals. The Gunners conceded goals in 36 per cent of their matches.

An interesting fact: Arsene Wenger’s team did not draw any of their last 13 away matches.

81.25% of passes were accurate made by Arsenal players were accurate. On average there completed 447 passes per match and won 5.84 corner kicks. They had possession of the ball for 55% of their total playing time and their games produced an average of 5.42 goals.

Football statistics

The best passing players were: Granit Xhaka (89% pass accuracy), Mesut Ozil (86%), Laurent Koscielny (88%) and Shkodran Mustafi (83%). Petr Cech managed to keep 13 clean sheets and conceded 40 goals, whereas Ospina had four clean sheets and conceded 20 goals. You can find more soccer statistics at FcTables.

The best player for the Gunners last season is Alexis Sanchez. He scored 30 goals (24 of which came in the Premier League) and provided 15 assists (10 in the Premier League). He had 141 shots, of which 58 were on target. In the ‘Canadian rank’, he got 45 points (30 goals and 15 assists). His shots per goal stat is 5.25, with an average time of 134 minutes between strikes.

Arsenal’s next match is a pre-season friendly against FC Sydney in July. The new season will officially start on August 6 with a match against Chelsea for the Community Shield, while the first Premier League match is against Leicester City on August 12.

