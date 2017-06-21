Swansea beat Newcastle to Tammy Abraham signing

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham has agreed to join Swansea City on loan next season, according to the Daily Mirror .

The 19-year-old striker was also a target for newly promoted Newcastle United, but the Magpies were unable to strike a deal and Abraham has now decided to move to the Liberty Stadium on a season-long loan.

The England Under-21 international, who is currently away at the European Championships, will link up with former Blues assistant manager Paul Clement in south Wales.

Abraham spent last season on loan at Championship side Bristol City. He scored 23 goals in 41 league games for the struggling Robins, which has generated interest from several clubs this summer.

The Swans have won the race and having already already verbally given the move the go-ahead, Abraham is likely to complete his deal after his involvement with the Under-21s in Poland comes to an end.

Abraham has two Premier League appearances for Chelsea to his name to date.