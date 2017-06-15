Tension between Antonio Conte and the Chelsea hierarchy

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is restless at the club’s lack of transfer business so far this summer, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport .

He is said to be irritated by what he perceives to be inaction by the Premier League champions’ hierarchy.

And Conte’s irritation has reportedly led to mutual tension between the coach and the club’s hierarchy. Gazzetta’s article claims that there is friction and potentially choppy waters ahead, with the former Juventus and Italy boss’ future at the club seemingly no longer certain.

While Manchester City have signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco and Ederson from Benfica; Manchester United have signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica; Arsenal have landed Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac; and Liverpool have poached Dominic Solanke from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are yet to make any moves in the market.

Conte is desperate to strengthen his squad as he prepares to mount a title challenge and lead the Blues back into the Champions League next season.