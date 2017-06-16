Thibaut Courtois’ contract talks stall

Chelsea’s hopes of tying Thibaut Courtois down to a new long-term contract have been hit by the goalkeeper’s wage demands, according to The Times .

Talks between the Premier League champions and Courtois’ camp have reportedly stalled after the Belgium international demanded a £200,000-a-week deal.

That would more than double Courtois’ current salary and move him level with compatriot Eden Hazard as the Blues’ top earner. It would also give parity with Manchester United’s David De Gea, his main rival in the stakes to be considered the Premier League’s best keeper.

Courtois, who has been linked with a return to Spain where he spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid earlier in his Stamford Bridge career, joined Chelsea from Gent for a reported fee of €9m in 2011.

He immediately made his loan switch to Atletico, where he won the Spanish league title. Upon his return to England in 2014 he ousted Petr Cech as Chelsea’s first-choice keeper and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the club.

He has two years to run on his current deal.