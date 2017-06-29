Tiemoue Bakayoko undergoes Chelsea medical

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has undergone a medical ahead of his transfer to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old is said to have met the Blues’ medical staff for fitness checks before his £35m move to Stamford Bridge can be finalised. The medical seems likely to have taken place away from the club’s Cobham training ground, where Bakayoko would have been spotted arriving.

Bakayoko’s deal is expected to be announced on Saturday morning to coincide with Chelsea’s new kit deal. The Premier League champions’ kit supply contract with Adidas comes to an end tomorrow, with a new contract with Nike started on July 1.

The move has reportedly been delayed so that Bakayoko, who is personally sponsored by Nike, would not have to pose in last season’s Adidas gear.

Once the Bakayoko deal is completed, fellow defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is expected to finalise his transfer to Manchester United.