Tweet and Photo: Chelsea man reacts to his international debut

Happy with my debut for the national team! Difficult game but good to get the win pic.twitter.com/k77o0alUTr — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) May 31, 2017

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake has posted on social media to give his reaction to making his Netherlands debut.

The 22-year-old started yesterday evening’s friendly against Morocco in Agadir to make his international bow.

Ake and his team-mates recorded a 1-2 victory, but faced a nervy finale as they played out the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt was sent-off and Morocco pulled a goal back from the resulting free-kick.

