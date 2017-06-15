Tweet: Victor Lindelof reacts to Man Utd move

Manchester United new boy Victor Lindelof has tweeted for the first time since signing for the club yesterday evening.

The Sweden international, aged 22, addressed his considerably bolstered Twitter following this morning to react to his move to Old Trafford.

Ex-Benfica centre-back Lindelof wished his followers a good morning, declared himself so happy at having joined United and said he can’t wait to get started at his new club.

Lindelof became United’s first summer signing when his move was finalised on Wednesday night.