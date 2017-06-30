Two Northern Irish clubs both announce signing of former York City defender Josh Robinson

Former York City defender Josh Robinson was unveiled as the new signing of two different clubs yesterday evening.

The Irish Premiership’s top two teams both claim to have landed the 24-year-old.

Champions Linfield reckon they have snapped up Robinson on a four-year contract.

But Robinson’s former club Crusaders, who he played for before his move to York a year ago, say he has signed a three-year deal to return to them and that the relevant paperwork has been filed with the Irish FA.

The Crues claim Robinson signed a pre-contract agreement with them on June 9. A statement on the club’s website made it pretty clear they felt someone was trying to pull a fast one.

It read:

Crusaders FC are delighted to announce that Josh Robinson has signed a four year professional contract to return to Seaview and that all necessary documentation has been lodged with the Irish Football Association. Treasurer Tommy Whiteside commented “It was very easy to deal with Josh. He was happy to come to my home on 9th June and quickly agreed terms and duly signed a pre contract dated 29/6/17. Its great to have Josh back in the fold.”

But Linfield released a statement of their own in which manager David Healy welcomed Robinson’s signing.

Healy said:

“I’m delighted to be able to advise our supporters that Josh Robinson has tonight agreed to join Linfield on a 3 year contract. “Josh is a player who I’ve admired and have been keen to bring to the club to increase the competition levels within our squad. “Josh is coming home from York City and his addition will add real quality to our squad. “I know our supporters will give Josh a warm welcome to the club and I am looking forward to working with him, as we continue our preparations for the competitive season which got off to a winning start last night.”

The matter is likely to be sorted out later today once clarification has been sought from the IFA.

DEPARTURES | Defenders Jack Higgins and Joshua Robinson have left the Club by mutual consent. We wish both of them the best in the future 🔴🔵 — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) June 29, 2017

Interview: David Healy – delighted to announce signing of Josh Robinson https://t.co/CVVj3zsn7C — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) June 29, 2017