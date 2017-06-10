Man Utd agree deal to sign Victor Lindelof

UPDATE: Moments after this article was published, Manchester United officially announced they had reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Victor Lindelof.
They confirmed that the deal is subject to a medical, international clearance and personal terms, so a further announcement could follow next week, as we reported.
We are pleased to announce we have reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof. More: https://t.co/xGQKgCuCrX #MUFC pic.twitter.com/93QhW9JnMU
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 10, 2017
Manchester United will complete the £35m signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof on Wednesday, according to The Sun.
The Sweden international will fly to Manchester on Tuesday night after his duties with his national team are complete. He is expected to undergo final checks, including a medical, before his switch to Old Trafford is sealed on Wednesday.
Assuming there are no hitches, he will reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will tie him to the Red Devils until June 2022.
Lindelof, aged 22, was strongly linked with a move to United in the last transfer window, but the deal never materialised amid reports that Benfica were in dispute with the player’s former club, Swedish minnows Västerås SK, over a sell-on fee. But it appears the deal is now on.
Lindelof is a centre-back but can also operate at right-back. He has made 72 first-team appearances in four seasons at Benfica.