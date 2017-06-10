Man Utd agree deal to sign Victor Lindelof

UPDATE: Moments after this article was published, Manchester United officially announced they had reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Victor Lindelof.

They confirmed that the deal is subject to a medical, international clearance and personal terms, so a further announcement could follow next week, as we reported.

We are pleased to announce we have reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof. More: https://t.co/xGQKgCuCrX #MUFC pic.twitter.com/93QhW9JnMU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 10, 2017

Manchester United will complete the £35m signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof on Wednesday, according to The Sun .

The Sweden international will fly to Manchester on Tuesday night after his duties with his national team are complete. He is expected to undergo final checks, including a medical, before his switch to Old Trafford is sealed on Wednesday.

Assuming there are no hitches, he will reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will tie him to the Red Devils until June 2022.

Lindelof, aged 22, was strongly linked with a move to United in the last transfer window, but the deal never materialised amid reports that Benfica were in dispute with the player’s former club, Swedish minnows Västerås SK, over a sell-on fee. But it appears the deal is now on.

Lindelof is a centre-back but can also operate at right-back. He has made 72 first-team appearances in four seasons at Benfica.