Victor Lindelof takes Man Utd history lesson

After a quick visit to the UK to finalise his transfer to Manchester United, defender Victor Lindelof is now back in his native Sweden.

But before he returns to report for pre-season duty and start work as a United player, the 22-year-old has brushing up on his knowledge of his new club.

He posted on Twitter to reveal that he was reading up on United’s history and familiarising himself with some of the key figures at the club during his lifetime.