Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opens the scoring for England against Scotland

GOAL! @Alex_OxChambo gives @England the lead in Scotland!
Scotland 0-1 England
Watch live on @ITV right now! pic.twitter.com/3bHkhJkgu6
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 10, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for England in this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park.
The Gunners star came off the bench and made the impact manager Gareth Southgate was hoping for by finding the net just moments later.
Oxlade-Chamberlain used pace and skill to cut inside off the right flank. His shot was slightly deflected and, although Craig Gordon was slightly unsighted, the Scotland keeper should have done better with an effort that was straight at him.