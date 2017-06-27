 Skip to main content

Video: Arsenal man dives into the sea

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has been working on his diving this summer.

Don’t expect the Spanish left-back to be picking up more yellow cards for simulation when he returns to action next season though – it is a different sort of diving that has been keeping him busy.

Monreal has shared video footage on Twitter showing him diving into the sea while on holiday. The Gunners star throws himself off a board on harbour wall and into the sea.

