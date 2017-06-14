Video: Arsenal star working out on holiday

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has posted a video on social media showing that the work doesn’t stop just because he is on holiday.
The England international is keeping in shape during a break with his family. That involved what he described as a “quick morning workout” today. By the time he had sped the footage up to post on Instagram, the workout was even quicker.
Walcott can be seen starting off with some planking, before working his way up to some sit-ups and other crunch exercises, all with weights in hand.