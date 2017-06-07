Video: Chelsea defender previews Colombia clash

Falcao, Cuadrado… tough game tomorrow against Colombia! 🇪🇸vs🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/oAD0ojcsi6
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) June 6, 2017
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has published a short video to preview today’s international friendly between Spain and Colombia.
Azpilicueta and his Spain team-mates host their South American opponents at the Estadio Nueva Condomina, in Murcia, this evening.
The Blues man is predicting a tough game and picked out Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Juventus’ former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado as two examples of the threat posed by Colombia.
You can see Azpilicueta’s comments in full in the video above.