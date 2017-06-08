Video: Diego Costa says Antonio Conte has told him he is not in his plans for next season

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he has received a text message from head coach Antonio Conte telling him he is not part of his plans for next season.
The Spain international, aged 27, helped fire the Blues to the Premier League title last season with 20 goals in 35 appearances.
But he was involved in a spat with Conte in February, when he was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.
And it seems the Italian now wants to offload Costa, who says he will now look for a way out of Stamford Bridge.
He told reporters: “My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on.
“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying I am not in his plans for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.
“I love living in Madrid, but I have to think about my future. It’s complicated because I cannot go four or five months without playing. I have no preference for a league, I just want to play.”