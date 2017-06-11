Video: Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin win the U20 World Cup for England

GOALLLLLLLLL!!!
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired England to Under-20 World Cup glory in South Korea today.
Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game to give Paul Simpson’s side a 1-0 win over Venezuela.
The Toffees starlet competed for a header on the edge of the penalty area, got on the end of his own knockdown, then showed a cool head in front of goal after his initial effort was saved.
You can see Calvert-Lewin’s World Cup-winning goal in the video above.
