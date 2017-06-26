Video: Former West Ham and Aston Villa man looks chubby in training, gets released

Former West Ham United and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has been released by Norwegian side IK Start.

And from the training ground footage below, it isn’t hard to work out what the problem might be. Reo-Coker appears to be a few pounds above his fighting weight as he takes part in a sprint session with his team-mates.

The 32-year-old joined the second-tier outfit last month. He had been a free agent since being released by Montreal Impact in January 2016. His spell on the sidelines was only too apparent.

Believe it or not, Reo-Coker did actually play a league fixture for Start. He turned out in their last league game against Levanger for his first and last start for the club.

Start manager Steinar Pederson told Fædrelandsvennen: “We have taken a decision on it. I have decided that he will not involved in the last two games before the holiday, so we have released him now.

“We knew it was a gamble. It has not been quite up to expectations.”