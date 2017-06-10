Video: Harry Kane equalises for England against Scotland

GOAL! Kane equalises for @England in the 92nd minute!
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored a late equaliser for England in a 2-2 draw against Scotland at Hampden Park this evening.
Gareth Southgate’s side seemed to be coasting to a 0-1 win before quick-fire free-kicks from Leigh Griffiths in the 87th and 90th minutes but Scotland in charge.
But Kane, who was skippering the Three Lions, popped up with an injury time leveller.
The Spurs star ghosted past Charlie Mulgrew from a long cross and steered the ball keeper Craig Gordon.