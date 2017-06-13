Video: Harry Kane opens the scoring for England against France

Harry Kane gets on the end of a great move to give England the lead – watch live on ITV pic.twitter.com/im6NClgUph
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane broke the deadlock for England in their friendly against France in Paris this evening.
Kane opened the scoring at the Stade de France in the ninth minute when he applied a close-range finish past club-mate Hugo Lloris at the end of a nice move from England.
The goal was cancelled out a few minutes later by Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who bounced on the rebound after a good save from Tom Heaton.