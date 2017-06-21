Video: John Terry trains with former Man Utd player

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry is keeping busy during his holiday in Portugal.
Yesterday he took part in a training session with Port Vale’s former Manchester United winger Chris Eagles.
Also taking part in the workout was free agent Alex Bruce, who – like Terry – is a free agent following his release by Hull City.
Terry has been playing golf with Bruce’s dad, Aston Villa manager Steve, during the trip, so the fact that he is spending even more time hanging out with the Bruce family will increase speculation that he could be at Villa Park next season.