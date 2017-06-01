Video: Kurt Zouma shows off his skills in France training

Le geste technique de @KurtZouma à l'entrainement ! 🔥 💥 pic.twitter.com/g0MTdFmcQO
— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) May 31, 2017
When you think of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, dribbling, skills and goals are probably not the things that immediately come to mind.
But Zouma was able to showcase all of those things in training with the France national team yesterday.
As you can see in the video above, the Blues centre-back flicked the ball through his own legs with his right foot to get onto his left-back and fire a low show into the back of the net.