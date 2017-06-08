Video: Liverpool’s Dom Solanke and Everton’s Ademola Lookman fire England to Under-20 World Cup final

England Under-20s are through to the Under-20 World Cup final after a 3-1 win over Italy today.
Liverpool’s new signing Dom Solanke scored two of the goals and Everton starlet Ademola Lookman scored the other as Paul Simpson’s side came from behind to secure victory.
Juventus winger Riccardo Orsolini gave Italy the lead inside two minutes, but Solanke calmly scored the equaliser when the ball dropped for him in the box.
Lookman scored England’s second from close range on 77 minutes before Solanke bagged his second.
England will now face Venezuela in the final on Sunday.