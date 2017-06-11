Video: Man Utd striker in bed in his boots

Soon to be ex-Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shared video footage of him in bed wearing football boots.
The Swedish star is currently resting up after surgery on a serious knee ligament injury sustained in the Europa League game against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.
But in the wake of official confirmation that United will not be taking up the optional second year in Ibrahimovic’s contract and will release him on a free transfer this summer, the 35-year-old published the video above.
Perhaps a message that he will be ready for action soon.