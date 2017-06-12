Video: Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard in England training

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard celebrate a good day of training with England yesterday.

Gareth Southgate’s side travel to France for a friendly game tomorrow evening in the wake of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

They flew to Paris yesterday and took part in a light training session upon arriving in France.

Lingard shared a short video of some of his personal highlights from Sunday’s training session. You can see that in Lingard’s tweet above.