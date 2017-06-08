Video: Man Utd’s Paul Pogba on fire in France volleying session

June 8, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was clearly enjoying himself during a headers and volleys session with the France national team.

Pogba took charge of the session at Clairefontaine. He got on the end of a series of crosses as his team-mates watched on from the edge of the penalty area.

The United star popped up with a succession of impressive finishes, which the French Football Federation has released as a video via social media.

Pogba scored four goals in a row, saving his best finish for last and celebrating as if it had happened in a match.