Video: Marcus Rashford does a holiday workout
Pre-season has started early for Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford.
The England international, aged 19, has drafted in a personal trainer to keep him in shape during his holiday to the USA.
Rashford posted a video to his Facebook page showing his holiday workout. He can be seen doing some running work between cones and working on his first touch on a playing surface that is considerably more sandy than the average Premier League pitch.
After that, he moved indoors to do some work in the gym.
Check my official Facebook page for a clip of today's session 🏋🏾 pic.twitter.com/lnvmwfwHa1
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 28, 2017