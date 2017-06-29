 Skip to main content

Video: Marcus Rashford does a holiday workout

Pre-season has started early for Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford.

The England international, aged 19, has drafted in a personal trainer to keep him in shape during his holiday to the USA.

Rashford posted a video to his Facebook page showing his holiday workout. He can be seen doing some running work between cones and working on his first touch on a playing surface that is considerably more sandy than the average Premier League pitch.

After that, he moved indoors to do some work in the gym.

