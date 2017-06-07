Video: Marcus Rashford tips Wayne Rooney for England return

England striker Marcus Rashford has tipped his Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney to return to the national team.
Rooney has been left out of England manager Gareth Southgate’s last two squads after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.
But Rashford, who is in the squad for this weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland and next week’s friendly against France, does not believe the 31-year-old’s international career is over.
Speaking at a press conference earlier today, he said: “Wayne is a massive influence around the whole squad.
“He still has a lot to do in his career. There’s still a lot trophies he’ll hope to be playing for. Knowing Wayne, it’s nowhere near over.”